Yami Gautam wishes happy birthday to husband, Aditya Dhar on Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle and posted a heartfelt birthday wish to her ‘One & Only’ Aditya Dhar today.

She shares two pictures in that post, in the first picture the couple are seen smiling at their best while enjoying a sunny day in the mountains. In the second slide, Yami has shared a picture of them standing in a gym which clearly says that the couple are happily married and give time to each other even after staying busy in their career.

The post reads a beautiful message, “If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me…To my one & only, Aditya !!! Happy Birthday, love ❤️❤️❤️”

The couple got married in the year 2021 in Himachal Pradesh. Both are well known in the film industry.

Aditya Dhar is well known as the director of Dhurandhar film. The film earned appreciation in huge numbers with box office records hitting the sky. The film’s sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2 is all set to be screened on March 19.

