World’s biggest band BTS comeback concert trailer released on Netflix

Advertisement

Seoul: A big announcement has come to everyone’s eyes as Netflix has released trailer of BTS comeback concert of “Seven Together, We Can Do Anything.”

RM, the leader of the band says in the trailer, “Seven together, we can do anything.”

This is a good and most awaited news for the BTS fans as the band has finally made a decision to do global stage live streaming concert in Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul on March 21.

The kpop group includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. The album that is going to be released is ‘Arirang’ which comes after several years of break. The reason behind not doing live concert is said to be because the group had to complete their mandatory military service in Korea.

Advertisement

A documentary ‘BTS: The Return’ is also reportedly set to be premiered on Netflix. It is directed by Bao Nguyen.

As per reports, the band will mark their comeback with a world tour, starting with Goyang in South Korea on April 9, and after that they will perform in Tampa, Florida in April and later conclude the tour by September in California.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has gained a significant international following and has become known for their energetic performances and devoted fanbase known as ARMY.