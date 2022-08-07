Woody Harrelson writes hilarious poem for his baby doppelganger

Los Angeles: Not everyone is lucky enough to get a poem written by ‘True Detectives’ star Woody Harrelson in their name. Interestingly, a toddler named Cora has managed to achieve the same.

Woody Harrelson penned a hilarious poem for Cora, who happens to be his doppelganger, reports Newsweek. Harrelson posted ‘Ode to Cora’ on Instagram where it has garnered over 238,000 likes and thousands of comments from charmed netizens.

He wrote: ‘Ode to Cora. You’re an adorable child. Flattered to be compared. You have a wonderful smile. I just wish I had your hair.”

According to Newsweek, the poem was written in response to a now-viral tweet from Cora’s mom, Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier). In the tweet, posted recently, Mulvenna shared side-by-side photos of Cora and the Zombieland actor both flashing big, open-mouthed grins.

“OK, but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson,” she joked. The tweet has amassed more than 487,000 likes and caught the attention of the ‘Now You See Me’ actor, who carried a screenshot of it and shared it on Instagram.

Newsweek further states that in response, an excited Mulvenna commented: “You’ve made our day. Can’t wait to show her this when she’s older, you have another fan for life.”

She then took a screenshot of the actor’s post and shared it on Twitter. “It’s not every day Woody Harrelson writes your daughter a poem,” she wrote.