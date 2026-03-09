Woman fires shots at Rihanna’s home

Advertisement

Los Angeles: A shooting incident occurred at the home of pop star Rihanna in the Beverly Hills Post Office area of Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Police said a 30 year old woman fired multiple rounds from a vehicle toward the singer’s residence.

According to the reports, officers responded to a report of gunfire at about 1:21 p.m. As per the sources, investigators suspected fire around ten shots from a white Tesla parked across the street from the property. One of the rounds penetrated a wall of the mansion. Bullet holes were also found in the gate of the property and in an RV parked in the driveway.

The reports say that the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, driving south on Coldwater Canyon Drive. A police helicopter later spotted the vehicle and followed it to a shopping center parking lot in the Sherman Oaks area, where officers arrested the woman roughly 30 minutes after the emergency call.

Advertisement

Police recovered an assault rifle and several shell casings from the vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident. Rihanna was reportedly at home when the shots were fired.

The singer is believed to live at the property with her partner ASAP Rocky and their three children. Authorities have not yet released further details about the suspect or a possible motive, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident comes years after another security breach in 2018, when a man broke into Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills residence and remained inside for several hours before being discovered.