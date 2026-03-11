Woman charged with attempted murder of Rihanna

Advertisement

Los Angeles: A 35-year-old woman has been charged with the attempted murder of international pop star Rihanna after gunshots were fired at her residence in Los Angeles.

The accused, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz from Orlando, Florida, appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with the incident. The shooting took place on Sunday afternoon while Rihanna was at home with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, their three young children, and her mother. No one was injured in the incident.

Police filed multiple charges against Ortiz, including attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three counts related to firing at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling.

Investigators linked the shooting charges to gunfire directed at Rihanna’s house, a trailer where she was present at the time, and a neighboring property. The assault charges involve Rihanna, members of her family, two staff members, and two residents of the neighboring house.

Authorities did not disclose any details about the suspected motive during the court proceedings.

Ortiz’s lawyer, Jamarcus Bradford, initially entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf. The plea was later withdrawn before a scheduled arraignment hearing later this month. Ortiz is currently being held on bail set at $1.8 million.

The court hearing was held in the same courthouse where A$AP Rocky faced a trial last year.