Woman arrested for trying to steal Christmas presents from Robert De Niro’s house

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Robert De Niro’s house was reportedly broken into by a serial female burglar reportedly trying to snatch presents from under his Christmas tree.

On Monday, law enforcement sources told the New York Post a “known” robber they named as Shanice Aviles also played with his iPad while inside his townhouse, reports aceshowbiz.com.

After police reportedly saw her break into the actor’s New York City home, the 31-year-old is now under arrest pending charges. She has allegedly been collared after officers from the NYPD’s 19th Precinct public safety team started following her at around 2.30 A.M. on Monday, and allegedly saw her bust into De Niro’s seven-bedroom home on East 65th Street after she allegedly checked whether the doors of other buildings on the same road were unlocked.

She was reportedly already wanted for a string of other burglaries while she was being trailed, and is said to have previously been arrested 26 times.

Mail Online reported police officers watched her enter Robert’s home and followed her inside, where, according to ABC 7, they found her using his iPad and trying to swipe the actor’s Christmas gifts and put them in a bag.

The 79-year-old ‘Heat’ actor is said to have awoken to the commotion and came downstairs, but a police official told the Post there was “no interaction” between De Niro and Aviles, and added, “She was stealing Christmas presents.”

It’s understood officers had no idea it was his home until that point, and it is unclear if Aviles knew she was targeting the star’s house. De Niro, who was at home at the time with the 11-year-old daughter he shares with his ex-wife Grace Hightower, 67, from whom he split last year, has not yet commented on the incident.

Sources told the Post Aviles began her criminal activity during the Covid pandemic, adding she was picked up for seven burglaries between November 25 and December 8 on New York’s Upper East Side.