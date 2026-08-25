“Why would you tie rakhi in your bikini”: Kangana Ranaut slams Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad

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Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement for a jewellery brand has triggered an online debate regarding its outfits and presentation, now actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut too has lashed out at the ad and raised concerns over the choice of outfits for a festive-themed campaign.

In Kriti Sanon’s recent ad for a jewellery brand, the actor is seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan in an off-white bralette-like blouse paired with a cape and a draped skirt.

A section of the audience on social media felt that the outfit for the traditional festival was inappropriate.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram Stories to respond to the online debate surrounding Kriti’s advertisement.

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Though the actor did not take Kriti’s name directly, the post was clearly about the latest jewellery ad which has come under fire for its styling and outfits.

Kangana also questioned the logic behind wearing bikini or innerwear when nowadays women have a large wardrobe to choose from, from cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis to jeans, sarees, bikinis and salwars.

Kangana also labelled the ad as “intentionally creepy” and questions their choices. Kriti has not commented on the criticism or Kangana’s statements.