Who is the lead of The Kerala Story 2, All you need to Know about Aditi Bhatia

Advertisement

Mumbai: After the commercial success of The Kerela Story in 2023, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah is returning with a new chapter titled The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond. The sequel is scheduled for release on February 27, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. While the earlier film featured Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani and Sonia Balani, the upcoming installment introduces a fresh cast.

The sequel stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in key roles. Among them, Aditi Bhatia is drawing particular attention as this marks her first film as a leading star.

Let us know about the new star Aditi Bhatia?

Aditi Bhatia was born on October 29, 1999 and was raised in Mumbai. Aditi began her journey in the entertainment as a child actor. While pursuing her studies she starred in many films, that include Vivah, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Train, Chance Pe Dance and Sargoshiyan. In Vivah she played the role of Poonam’s younger sister.

Apart from films, Aditi also built a strong presence on television. She featured in shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, Comedy Circus and Khatra Khatra Khatra. However, she became a household name with Ye Hai Mohabbatein, where she played Ruhi Bhalla. On the show, she portrayed the daughter of Raman Bhalla and Shagun, characters played by Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani.

About Aditi Bhatia’s Education and Personal life

Advertisement

Now 27 years old, Aditi completed her schooling at Thakur Public School in Kandivali and later pursued higher studies at Mumbai University. She often shares glimpses of her close bond with her mother, Bina Bhatia, on social media. In the past, she was linked to her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-star Abhishek Verma, though he later got engaged to his longtime partner in 2024.

About The Kerala Story 2- Goes Beyond

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film explores themes of coercion, religious conversion and personal agency. The story revolves around three Hindu women facing emotional and societal challenges. Aditi plays Divya, a young woman from Rajasthan who falls in love with a Muslim man, leading to conflict within her family. The narrative spans Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, with each actress representing a different segment of the storyline.

The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures.

With The Kerala Story 2 -Goes Beyond, Aditi Bhatia steps into a new phase of her career, transitioning from a successful child artist and television star to a leading face in a major political drama.