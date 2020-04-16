Sunny Leone
Photo: IANS

When Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi dance, there’s ‘never a dull moment’

By IANS
10

Mumbai: B-Towners are trying out new activities every day to get beat the lockdown boredom. Sunny Leone, who enjoys Bollywood dancing, has shared a split-screen video where she grooves to “Sadi gali” along with “Sacred Games” actress Elnaaz Norouzi.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny Leone shared the video where Elnaaz and she shake a leg to the peppy “Tanu Weds Manu” number to ensure there is “never a dull moment”.

“#LockedUpWithSunny !! Never a dull moment Bringing you a little smile while #LockedUp
@_iamelnaaz_ .,” captioned the actress.

Sunny Leone loves to dance the Bollywood way and recently revealed a list of her favourite steps. Her signature dance moves include desi steps like “chapati”, “belna” (process of preparing chapati) and “jalebi”. The actress had shared a video on Instagram where she performed every dance move while verbally describing them.

