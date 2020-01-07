When Priyanka Chopra kissed Nick on his lips: Viral video

Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently lip locked with her hubby Nick Jonas during an Award show in Hollywood. The video is doing the rounds on social media after she posted it on her Instagram.

The couple was at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Being a celeb couple all eyes were on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas when they made their arrival at the award show.

Nick and Priyanka gave out the award for the Best Television Series in comedy genre that went to ‘Fleabag’.

Priyanka appeared in a glamorous off-shoulder pink gown that she accessorized with a statement diamond neckpiece and rings. Nick, on the other hand preferred a double-breasted jacket over a blue shirt.

The couple made sure to have fun while they strutted down the red carpet and even gave each other a lip kiss. In the video we can see Priyanka agreeing to kiss for the camera. Although a little reluctant, she kissed her man after which she took up the duty to wipe her lipstick off Nick’s lips.