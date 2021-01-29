Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an glimpse into her most awaited and soon to be released auto biography “Unfinished” on Thursday. The famed actress shared an shocking story of her wardrobe malfunction during Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

Priyanka shared the story on Instagram with some pics of herself on the Cannes red carpet. The actress revealed that minutes before reaching the film festival, the zipper of her dress broke and she almost has to walk the red carpet in an unzipped dress.

Sharing the story the actress wrote, “I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride.”

Here is the post:

She also added a link for the pre-sale of her autobiography Unfinished and wrote, “Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished! Available for pre-sale now in the link in my bio.”

Priyanka Chopra walked the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 in a custom-made shimmering black-and-rose gold sequin dress by Roberto Cavalli.

This is not the first time Priyanka shared such a wardrobe malfunction story. Earlier, Priyanka revealed that she had a wardrobe malfunction during her Miss World pageant.

Priyanka’s autobiography book will be released in February. She is currently busy with the shoot of ‘Citadel in London.’