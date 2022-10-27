When Katrina had to ditch her diet plans!

Mumbai: It is shocking and ubelievable at the same time that even Katrina Kaif had to face situations when she was urged to ditch her diet plans. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif shared how her mother-in-law often forced her to have parathas but she has to deny being on a diet.

On ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, when the host asked Katrina if her diet has changes after marriage especially being part of a Punjabi family. The ‘Namastey London’ actress told him that she was often asked to have heavy diet but she refused because of her fitness regime.

Sharing how Katrina ditches her diet plan, she said: “Initially Mummy ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I’m on a diet I couldn’t have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me.”

Katrina is coming along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan to promote her film “Phone Bhoot” and she told about her shooting experience and revealed some interesting anecdotes. She also talked about her life post her marriage.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.