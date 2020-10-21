Disha Patani’s Short And Tight Bodycon Dress Made It Difficult For Her To Breathe

Disha Patani’s Short And Tight Bodycon Dress Made It Difficult For Her To Breathe

Mumbai: Disha Patni is one of those actresses, who is particularly known for her bold fashion sense. The figure of this actress is so perfect and she does not shy away from flaunting it. For this reason, Disha is seen wearing all kinds of dresses from slit, to plunging neckline and bodycon dresses.

However, one of these dresses of the actress recently put her in a difficult situation where it became difficult for her to breathe.

As per reports, Disha selected a bold Crimson Color bodycon fit design dress for a success party. It had a square deep cut neckline at the front with skin fit full sleeves. Disha’s dress also had a hidden corset design on the waist and bust area, further highlighting her curves.

The actress highlighted her eyes with crimson color eye shadow to match her dress with a nude tone makeup and hair was in a wave. Disha did not wear any jewelry with the dress, leaving the entire limelight on her dress.

While the skin fit bodycon dress was giving the actress sensual vibes, it also gave her a full chance to flaunt her toned figure.

Also Read: Disha Patani Breaks The Internet With Her Sizzling Mirror Selfie

However, the dress was actually too tight for the Disha. This was revealed by Tiger Shroff’s sister when she asked the actress on the size of her dress after seeing the photos.

In answer to her question, Disha wrote, ‘xs but I would advise to get the small size . The actress also added, “For me, breathing in this dress was just like an option”.

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Mar 13, 2020 at 2:49am PDT

Seeing the photos of Disha in these clothes, many people trolled her fiercely. Some people described it as a ‘exposing’ and ‘cheap’ dress. Some also questioned whether ‘can she wear any proper style clothes?’. Some even commented that she is always ‘Desperate to Expose’. At the same time, there were some people, who openly criticized her saying, ‘Who made her a actress?.’