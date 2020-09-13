When ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans accidentally posts his nude photo

American actor Chris Evans, who is best known for his role as ‘Captain America’ accidentally, posted his nude photo on social media.

According to a DailyMail report, the actor had shared a short video on his social media account where he is seen playing “Heads Up” with some of his friends. Within a few moment, the Instagram story featured some intimate pictures of the actor. It created a buzz.

Though the photograph was soon removed, Chris was trending in Twitter. Some people took screenshots and shared them on social media and his name trended.

Netizens were of the view that even ‘Captain America’ does mistakes.

However, many came to his rescue and urged people to not share the nudes and respect the actor’s privacy.

Chris Evans has acted in blockbuster films like Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.