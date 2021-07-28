“What was the need to do all this”: Shilpa Shetty shouted at Raj Kundra, breaks down during search of her house

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty reportedly shouted at her husband Raj Kundra and broke down in tears when he was brought to their home for a raid by the Mumbai police for the first time since his arrest in a porn case on July 23.

As per police sources, the cops had raided Raj and Shilpa Shetty’s plush Juhu bungalow as part of the ongoing probe last week and when Raj Kundra reached at their Mumbai home with the Police for a search, the actress allegedly shouted at him.

Shilpa Shetty shouted and asked her husband as to “what was the need to do all this when they had everything”. The actress also broke down on seeing her 45-year-old husband and said that the “family’s reputation was ruined, their endorsements in the industry were being cancelled and that she had to give up many projects” She also talked about financial losses, as per a report by NDTV.

The actress also said that she had to give up many projects because of this controversy.

Police also recorded Shilpa Shetty’s statement while the raid was conducted at their home. The actress has reportedly stated that ‘erotica’ is different from ‘porn’, and that her husband is not involved in producing porn content.

As per police statements so far, No electronic or financial evidence have been found linking Shilpa Shetty to the case. However, it has not been confirmed whether the actress was aware of her husband’s alleged porn films production.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody on Tuesday after he was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch for his involvement in production and distribution of pornographic content case.

Till now, the police has arrested nine more people including Raj Kundra’s close aide Ryan Thorpe in the case.

Four employees of Raj Kundra have also reportedly told the police that they were asked to delete clips.