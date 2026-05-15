‘Welcome To The Jungle’ teaser unveils star-studded jungle of madness

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Mumbai : The makers of ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ have released the film’s highly anticipated official teaser, offering a first look at a large-scale, chaotic comedy built on meta-humour, nostalgia, and slapstick spectacle.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, the film is set for a global theatrical release on June 26, 2026.

Positioned as the third installment in the popular ‘Welcome’ franchise, following ‘Welcome Back,’ the teaser introduces a self-aware comedic tone that leans heavily into parody and ensemble-driven chaos.

The teaser opens with a satirical twist on standard industry disclaimers, immediately setting a tongue-in-cheek tone. The on-screen text reads: “In the making of this film no animals were used… except for some horses and us donkeys.”

The footage then transitions into a fictional film-set premise, where the ensemble cast plays characters trapped in a production environment and being paid “crores of rupees” to perform.

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The teaser relies on rapid-fire dialogue and situational humour. In one standout moment, Akshay Kumar’s character attempts to exit the chaotic production, but then returns remarking that “money always comes in between”.

The action quickly escalates into exaggerated gunfire and explosive comedic sequences. The teaser concludes with a stylised tagline reinforcing its chaotic tone, “Fake Film. Real Jungle. Real Danger. Real Idiots!”

Welcome To The Jungle’ features an extensive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Vindu Dara Singh, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, Bhagya Bhanushali, and others.

The original ‘Welcome’ released in 2007 featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal, and was directed by Anees Bazmee. Its sequel, ‘Welcome Back’, released in 2015, starred John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

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(ANI)