Wedding Pics, Videos Of Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal’s Marriage go viral: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Singer-actor Aditya Narayan got maried to his “Shaapit” co-star Shweta Agarwal in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Reportedly, there were only 50 guests in the wedding ceremony.

Aditya was seen wearing a Cream colored sherwani as his wedding attire and Shweta look beautiful in an Ivory ensemble with bridal jeweler.

Aditya also posted a photo of the newly-married couple where they can be seen lovingly looking at each other and smiling.

After the wedding many pictures of the couple’s wedding has gone viral on the internet. In one video Aditya with his parents Udit and Deepa Narayan were seen dancing in the baarat.

Check out some of the wedding pics and videos:

