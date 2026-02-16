Wedding bells for Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda? Duo spotted at Mumbai airport

Advertisement

Mumbai: Rumours surrounding the much-talked-about relationship between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have intensified, with fresh reports suggesting that the duo may be set to tie the knot later this month. Social media is abuzz with claims that the actors, who have long been rumoured to be dating, are planning to get married in Udaipur on February 26.

Speculation gained further momentum after the two were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Although they arrived around the same time, Rashmika and Vijay avoided posing together for the paparazzi. The Pushpa star looked stylish in a brown top paired with black flare jeans and greeted photographers with a warm smile before heading to her car. Vijay followed shortly after and, while he too avoided being photographed alongside her, was seen leaving the airport in the same vehicle. Videos of their arrival have since gone viral, adding fuel to the ongoing wedding buzz.

Reports also suggested that the couple got engaged in Hyderabad in October 2025, though neither of them has officially confirmed the development. Fans believe the recent airport appearance could indicate that they are heading to Udaipur to oversee preparations for their alleged big day.

The sighting comes soon after Vijay wrapped up a schedule of his upcoming film, Ranabaali. According to reports, the actor has taken a two-week break from work, further sparking speculation that the time off may be for his wedding festivities.

Additionally, it is being reported that after the alleged February 26 wedding in Udaipur, the couple plans to host a grand reception for industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4. Several prominent Tollywood personalities are expected to attend. There are also rumours that Vijay personally met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to invite him to the reception.

Despite the growing excitement among fans, both Rashmika and Vijay have remained tight-lipped about the wedding rumours, leaving admirers eagerly waiting for an official announcement.