Wedding bells for Dua Lipa! Singer ties the knot with Callum Turner

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Mumbai: The global pop star, Dua Lipa, secretly married the British actor Callum Turner in London.

Several international sources confirmed that the couple decided to get married in the famous Old Marylebone Town Hall, where they have been very exclusive with the selected group of friends and family.

Their big day would have been celebrated on the 31 st May. It wasn’t until information began circulating on social media that the fans got to know about their new level of commitment toward one another.

Photos and clips of their private wedding immediately turned viral on social media, with fans celebrating their relationship.

The bride was wearing a bespoke Schiaparelli gown while the groom was in a navy suit, sparking conversations about the singer’s nontraditional wedding dress and its similarities to those worn by the most iconic bridal celebrity looks.

The rumors of their relationship came in early 2024, and, since then, the couple became official in 2025 when they got engaged and have appeared together in many public events, holidays, and red carpet affairs.

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According to some reports, their marriage may only be part of their festivities, as a further big event, organized as a multi-day wedding in Sicily, Italy, is expected to take place with the appearance of many international celebrities.

Despite no formal statement after the ceremony, the wedding has become one of the top-most viral celebrity moments of the week, as the news is still running in entertainment media and through social media.

Watch the post here:

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