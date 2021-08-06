Watch:“Bachpan Ka Pyaar”viral sensation Sahdev Dirdo to join Indian Idol 12 semi finale, Karan Johar to grace show

Sahdev Dirdo to perform the popular rendition of “Bachpan Ka Pyaar” in Indian Idol 12 Semi finale this week.

Indian Idol 12 is preparing for a 12 hour grand finale on August 15. The contestants; Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble will be competing to win the trophy.

Ahead of the climax, a semi finale episode will air this week. As the theme for the episode remains “Karan Johar Special” the filmmaker Karan Johar will be gracing the show with his presence. KJo, as he is fondly called, is in for a surprise as the contestants will perform songs from his iconic films.

Judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will be seen joining Karan for an engaging conversation while he shares more about how he picks music for his projects. Along with that, viewers will enjoy a fun chat by host Aditya Narayan with the guest.

Moreover, the ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ viral kid Sahdev Dirdo will be welcomed to the stage by the team. Aditya posted an Instagram reels on Thursday, manifesting the newly popular Sahdev singing his signature song. He captioned the video, “#BachpanKaPyaar with the OG cutie Sahadev & #IndianIdol team.”

Watch video here: