Watch : Was Alia Bhatt ignored in the Cannes Film Festival?

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Alia Bhatt makes her second appearance in the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress made everyone turn their head in a blush-toned body-hugging gown by Tamara Ralph.

There is a viral video that has sparked heated arguments and discussion as several social media users claimed that she was being ignored by the paparazzi during one of her carpet moments.

It was visibly seen that some paps did not flash at her, and the moment went viral for the wrong reasons.

While some called the moment “awkward”, some questioned the narrative around the clip.

A user shared the video on X and said” o embarrassing man. cannes is a global movie stage & this her 2nd appearance, yet nobody knows her, no pap flashed a single camera at her. who is she waving at? none looks interested. serious aura deficit! “

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Watch the video here:

so embarrassing man. cannes is a global movie stage & this her 2nd appearance, yet nobody knows her, no pap flashed a single camera at her. who is she waving at? none looks interested. serious aura deficit! 😭 pic.twitter.com/GYuNMrmr6F — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) May 13, 2026

As there were a lot of comments commenting on how she was being ignored on the other hand there were a lot of comments that were taking her side.