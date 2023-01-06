Watch: Virat and Anushka visit Vrindavan Asharam with daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently on vacation together, and their videos and photos are becoming increasingly popular on social media. The couple was celebrating the new year in the UAE. From there, the duo and their child Vamika went to Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram in Vrindavan to pray, and their pictures from the same are doing the rounds on the internet.

Before departing for Delhi on Thursday, the celebrity couple spent nearly 30 minutes at the ashram. According to reports, they have distributed blankets at the ashram.

The celebrity can be seen in the video listening to Saint Premanand Maharaj while seated with her hands folded. In the clip, a saint can be seen putting a veil around Anushka Sharma in one of the frames where she is wearing a black jacket. Virat was also seen receiving garlands from a few saints.

Earlier, a number of pictures showing the two praying at the ashram were posted online.

Recently, Anushka and Virat surprised their fans by showing them having a good time in Dubai. They posted their picture on Instagram while watching the sunset together.

