Watch Viral Video: Sonu Sood sitting near door of moving train makes netizens upset

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is one of the uncommon individuals who is like a role model for others because of his generosity. He has been tagged as a messiah who helped millions of people across the country during the pandemic, and Indians stuck abroad.

The actor has provided food and necessities to the needy and also arranged special buses and flights to send the stranded migrants to their homes, two years ago.

However, recently he has posted a video on his Twitter account that has drawn a lot of criticism. In that video, we can see him sitting precariously by the side of an open door of a moving train while holding on to the handrail.

The video received over 5 lakh views, but it made his fans both angry and upset.

A user wrote, “One should think twice before putting up such stuff online bad provocation.”

“Be a responsible citizen.. and more so when you’re a celebrity.. such acts encourage young ones and could be fatal!!”, another user commented.

Even GRP Mumbai, the official account of Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate, replied to the video

“@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of ‘Entertainment’ in movies, not in real life! Let’s follow all safety guidelines and ensure a ‘Happy New Year’ for all.” wrote GRP Mumbai.