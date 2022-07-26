WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda talks about his sex life on Koffee With Karan 7

By IANS
koffee with karan 7 Vijay Deverakonda

Mumbai: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and his Liger co-star Ananya Panday will be seen as the guests in the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’, which promises a laugh riot and some eyebrow raising moments.

In a teaser clip for the show, Karan is first seen teasing Vijay and asking him whether or not he likes ‘cheese’. For those who don’t know, in the third episode, actress Sara Ali Khan mentioned that she would like to date Vijay. The Telugu star was tagged as ‘cheese’ in banter.

Karan then asks Ananya about ‘what’s brewing’ between her and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

The conversation then moves to Vijay, who is asked when was the last time he had sex, to which he replies ‘Abort’.

Vijay then makes a revelation that he has “done it in a car” and says: ‘desperate times’.

Karan then follows up with a question if Vijay has had a threesome?

Vijay replies: ‘No’ but adds “Wouldn’t mind”, when Karan asks if he wants to be in a threesome.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

You might also like
Nation

Ranveer Singh faces legal issue for posing nude in latest photoshoot

Entertainment

Katrina Kaif shares BTS photos from ‘Merry Christmas’ prep

Entertainment

Screw Dheela: Tiger Shroff drops trailer of action-packed film

Entertainment

Rajinikanth becomes the highest taxpayer in TN, daughter Aishwarya is super proud

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.