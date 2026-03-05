Watch: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wedding reception

Advertisement

Hyderabad: The newlyweds, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hosted a wedding reception in Hyderabad yesterday and the pictures and videos of them have gone viral on social media with fans showering love on them. The couple got married on February 26 in an intimate ceremony at a luxury resort.

The reception was attended by several celebrities such as Naga Chaitanya, Daggubati Venkatesh, Ram Charan, Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara Ghattamaneni, Nagarjuna and many more.

The couple was seen in beautiful traditional attires with Rashmika wearing a red and golden saree and Vijay in a cream kurta and dhoti with a beautiful shawl on his shoulder. They looked very happy and were seen smiling throughout the event and welcoming guests by hugging and doing handshakes.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Telangana | Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, along with their families, at their wedding reception in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/KgySHhz4un — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2026