Watch: Shah Rukh Khan was once insulted by a contestant on KBC, video viral

Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan was the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 3 aired on the year 2007. He stepped into the foot of the previous host after BigB stepped out due to his uncooperative health at that point of time.

Albeit SRK rulling the show with his charm, he had an unpleasant interaction with one of the contestants. A contestant named Archana Sharma once humiliated the star and left him stunned. She was neither a fan of him nor felt like sharing a hug with SRK. Infact, she even criticised his acting skills and outright insulted him in the mid of the show.

The Zero actor was stumped by her words, but because she was his guest, he managed to maintain his cool and dealt with the whole situation very respectfully.

Although the video is old, it is once again making rounds in social media. The clip was shared by a meme page named memeditax with the caption, “Srk was a Sigma Male way back in 2003.”

The contestant in the hotseat was a lecturer by profession and after she refused to share a hug with SRK he asked her, “You are very strict, but would you mind if I present this cheque to your mother? I am sure she wouldn’t turn down my hug” and went straight to get the elderly’s blessings.

While some people have gained more respect for the actor after watching the video, some are furious over the lady for disrespecting Shah Rukh Khan.

