Watch Sara Ali Khan’s reaction on being said she can’t enter Vaishno Devi if she has committed a sin

In the latest Instagram reel posted by Sara Ali Khan, a horse caretaker spills facts about Vaishno Devi. He tells her that a person who commits a sin doesn’t get entry into the temple.

In the video, we can see a horse caretaker tells Sara that she will not be able to enter the Vaishno Devi if she has committed any sin. Sara seemed to be caught by surprise and she repeatedly asked him, if she has committed any sin, she cannot enter the temple.

On Thursday Sara posted a video on her Instagram, which was a video compilation of a few places she has travelled to. She captioned it, “Namaste Darshako, Dilli ke India gate se 🇮🇳 Bihar ke khet tak” (Greetings viewers. From Delhi’s India Gate to the farms of Bihar).

The video begins with Sara at India Gate calling it ‘Bhartiya Darwaza’ followed by the next video shot at Bihar, where she can be seen with a large bundle of grass on her head. She also showed her followers snow-capped mountains in Sangla and another video from Jaipur.

The next clip shows her stomping through the streets as her friend films her. She is seen happy and cheerful as always.

After delivering her extra ordinary performance in Kedarnath, Simmba, Coolie no. 1 and Love Aaj Kal, Sara will soon be seen in her next movie Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Release date is yet to confirm.