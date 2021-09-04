Watch: Sara Ali Khan’s heart melting reply when man asked her name at airport

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at Mumbai’s International airport with her mother Amrita Singh. As Sara was wearing a mask, a person was not able to recognize and asked her her name. Sara’s response to the question is winning the hearts of the netizens.

Ace photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video under his Instagram handle ‘Bollywoodpap’ on Thursday, shows the mother-daughter duo ditching the airport’s VIP gate and decided to go through the normal gate to enter.

Sara can be seen wearing a neon sports bra with a see-through white shirt which she paired with blue shorts. She accessorized the attire with a pair of mutli-coloured slider sandals, funky bag with stickers on it, and multiple bracelets on her left hand. And to finish her look she wore a pair of glasses and mask embedded with a letter ‘S’ on it.

Meanwhile, Amrita was dressed in a white shirt with blue vertical stripes paired with black jeans.

As the Kedarnath actress moved surpassed a few passengers in the line to reach to her mother, a man standing in the line asked her, “What’s your name?” To which Sara smiled and very politely replied “Sara.” Later on she also bid goodbye to the papparazi.

Her reaction has garnered a lot of praises from the netizens as one wrote, “She is so humble. Very well brought up girl. God bless her” “She is the sweetest,” commented another.