Watch: Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates 25 years in the film industry

One of Bollywood’s biggest filmmakers, Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 25 years in the film industry on Monday.

Bhansali made his directorial debut with the 1996 drama ‘Khamoshi: The Musical.’ The film featured Manisha Koirala, Salman Khan, Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas.

Manisha Koirala posted her beautiful memories of the film on social media. She posted a poster of the movie along with a throwback photo featuring herself, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

She captioned the image as, “What is life without an impossible dream! This was a quote that brought us together! My dearest friend Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the #genius who started his career with my bestest film #khamoshi #25years ago…and dazzled all of us with repeated brilliance one film after another.”

“What a journey he has had, like many I too bow down to his passion for cinema…love you loads Sanjay..a huge congratulations on completing 25 years in #hindicinema and big thank you got showing us great cinema…. #25YearsOfSLB #25yearsofkhamoshi,” she added.

Actors like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who have worked with the filmmaker in Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, also shared heartfelt notes on the bond they share with him.

Apart from that Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter handle and wrote, ‘Congratulations on celebrating 25 years to @Bhansali_Prod. Sanjay Sir has single-handedly given Hindi cinema a genre that’s exclusively his. Happy to have been a small part of this incredible legacy. Here’s to more magic’

In ‘Bajirao Mastani’ Priyanka played the role of Kashibai, which was yet another epic film of Bhansali. She was also a part of ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela’ where she had a special dance number.

The official account of Bhansali Productions took to Facebook and shared a montage of his films, chronicling his Bollywood journey through his work today.

Watch video here: