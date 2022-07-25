Watch: Salman Khan celebrates rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur’s birthday, video viral

Recently, the Romanian model turned actress Iulia Vantur celebrated her 42nd birthday. A video from her celebrations has surfaced online, where Bollywood star Salman Khan can also be spotted being a part of his rumoured girlfriend’s special day.

Iulia became a known name in Bollywood few year ago after dating rumours of her and Salman made it to the headlines. However, both the stars have never talked about it in open. Earlier, reports of the two getting married also did rounds, but it just turned out to be a rumour.

Meanwhile, a recent post of Iulia shared on her Instagram has once again spark questions on her and Salman’s relationship. While sharing the post the model wrote, “My lovelies, I’m overwhelmed today It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, family I love, people I count on! Thank u guys for making my birthday so special being there… no plan… just heart… friendship and… fun! My life is better because of u Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we’ll make that happen’ Thank u all for your messages, love, wishes, for your continuous support and I’m sending lots of love and light to everyone here.”

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia)

Although Salman’s face is not visible in the video, his hand and the lucky bracelet is enough to recognize that the star was indeed a part of the celebration. In the video, Iulia can be seen blowing off the candles and cutting many cakes. She then shares a montage of selfies with the attendees at her birthday bash. She might not have put a single pic of her and Salman together like others, but in the last group picture shared on the video clearly shows Salman Khan as a part of the event.