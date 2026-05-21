Watch: Ruchi Gujjar’s Rajasthani lehenga creates buzz at Cannes red carpet

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Mumbai: Indian actress and model Ruchi Gujjar made a notable appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with a look that blended traditional fashion with a social message.

The actor walked the red carpet in a bright pink Rajasthani lehenga featuring detailed silver zari embroidery, paired with heavy traditional jewellery and a sheer ghunghat-inspired veil.

The outfit Designed by Roopa Sharma, drew attention not only for its craftsmanship but also for the idea behind it. Ruchi said the look was aimed at starting conversations around the practice of ghunghat that is still followed in some rural parts of India.

Ruchi explained that her intention was to highlight the difference between embracing tradition by choice and following it due to social expectations.

Speaking about her appearance, Ruchi said the veil was not meant to represent silence, but to reflect conversations around women’s freedom, identity and equality.

Coming from Rajasthan herself, she added that traditions should evolve with time and should support women rather than limit them.

Her Cannes appearance quickly became a talking point online, with many discussing the symbolism behind the outfit and the way fashion is increasingly being used to express social and cultural ideas on international platforms.

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This is not the first time Ruchi has attracted attention at Cannes for a statement-making look.

Last year, she wore a gold-and-mirror-work lehenga along with a custom necklace featuring images of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which also sparked discussion on social media.

With this year’s appearance, Ruchi once again brought together traditional Indian fashion and contemporary conversation on a global stage.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruchi Gujjar (@ruchigujjarofficial)