Watch: Ranbir Kapoor adores Alia Bhatt as she sings Kesariya during Brahmastra promotions During the promotional event of Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt sang Kesariya song, while Ranbir kept looking at her in awe.

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are busy promoting their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra.’ The Ayan Mukerji directorial is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, this year. During one of the promotional event recently, Alia Bhatt added her magic to the Kesariya song, while Ranbir kept looking at her in awe. A video from the occasion has gone viral on the Internet, and fans cannot get enough of their cute pairing.

During the promotional event in IIT Bombay on Sunday, the ‘Darlings’ actress can be seen soulful singing ‘Kesariya’ song from her upcoming Astraverse movie. Not only did the audience listened to her peacefully but also her husband and co-star Ranbir couldn’t take his eyes off of her.

Watch Video Here:

Further in the event, Ranbir also spoke about his deep connection with Shiva, the character he plays in Brahmastra. He also evoked Alia’s name, which left the students cheering.

Brahmastra is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. Touted to be a magnum opus, the flick will release in five Indian languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the star cast also include Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.