Watch: Rakhi Sawant breaks down as her mother diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Entertainer Rakhi Sawant has been hit with shocking news as she leaves the Bigg Boss Marathi show. Her mother, Jaya Sawant, had been ill for some time before she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer.

On Monday, Rakhi took to her Instagram account and updated her fans and followers that her mother was unwell and diagnosed with a Brain Tumor. She is currently admitted to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Sharing the post, Rakhi wrote in the caption, “Mom is in hospital. She is not well pray for her.” Her boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani, and brother, Rakesh, are also seen in the video with her. Rakhi said, “Hi everyone, I came out from Bigg Boss Marathi Season last night. My mom is not well, she is in hospital. Please pray for her, she is not feeling her best.”

“She is fighting a battle with cancer. We just came to know that she has brain tumour with cancer,” added Rakhi. Her video also shows a doctor at the hospital further explaining how serious the condition is. According to doctors, cancer has spread to her lungs. The news touched not only Rakhi but her followers on social media as well.

Netizens took to her comments section to shower the actress with support and send prayers to her mother.

We wish Rakhi’s mother a speedy recovery!