Watch: Odisha’s freedom fighter Buxi Jagabandhu in Star Plus soon

Bhubaneswar: The legend of Jagabandhu Bidyadhara Mohapatra Bhramarbara Raya popularly known as Buxi Jagabandhu will be showcased in a new series named ‘Vidrohi’. The show will be aired on Star Plus and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Buxi Jagabandhu was the commander of the forces of the king of Khurda, and the leader of the historic Paika Revolt of 1817 in Odisha.

The trailer for the series was uploaded by Star Plus on their social media pages, Vidrohi is a series that will showcase the unheard stories of the freedom fighters from all around the nation. In the trailer, Sharad Malhotra playing the part of the heroic Swatantrata Senani, can be seen raising his voice against heavy taxation and illegal encroachment of the tax-free lands by the British Rule. On being stopped by the British force from entering the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, the Paikas of Khurda headed by Buxi Jagabandhu reply to the English with an attack of bow and arrow.

Buxi Jagabandhu is one of the earliest freedom fighters of India. The great Paika revolt ended after a long period of 10 years. On 24th January, 1829 the freedom fighter took his last breath after struggling under the British Government imprisonment in Cuttack.