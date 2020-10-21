Watch: Nora Fatehi’s sparkling dance moves with Guru Randhawa

Nora Fatehi has won hearts of millions of her fans with her chilling dance steps recently. Dancing to the tune of the very popular ‘Naach Meri Rani’, Nora shacked her legs to the song partnering with young heartthrob Guru Randhawa. Yes, the much awaited ‘Naach Meri Rani’ song is out.

The popular video, which has so far been watched by millions of people on YouTube merely within 48 hours of its release, Nora plays a robot that dances to Guru’s tunes.

The beautiful Nora’s sparkling and attractive dance moves are a perfect addition to her looks in the video.

She initially appears as a robot who gets transformed into a beautiful girl and goes on dancing to the tune of Randhawa. She was first seen in a black leather jumpsuit with red hair and later, she dons a silver outfit with purple hair.

‘Nach Meri Rani’ has been composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.

Watch ‘Naach Meri Rani’ full song here:

Again, before the song release, a video of Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa rehearsing for ‘Nach Meri Rani’ had gone crazy viral on the internet.