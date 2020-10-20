Watch: Neha Kakkar, beau Rohan Preet Singh dance during their Roka ceremony

Mumbai: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar recently shared a video of the Roka ceremony with her beau Rohan Preet Singh. Both of them looked gracious in their ceremonial outfits who also did not forgot to dance to the dhol beat during the ceremony. The couple shared the video on Instagram.

Posting the video on her official Instagram Neha Kakkar wrote, “Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip! I Love Rohanpreet Singh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad.Thank youu for throwing the best event.”

Earlier this week it was rumoured that the relationship was for promotion of a song as Neha had posted “NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar… featuring my Rohu @rohanpreetsingh. 21st October,” Neha captioned the post. To it “Indian Idol” co-judge Vishal Dadlani commented: “I am confused again. Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf Saaf batao, kapde silwane hai ya download/stream/share karna hai (be clear, should I get clothes stitched for your wedding or should I download/stream/share)?”