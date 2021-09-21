Watch: Neeraj Chopra in new ad, ‘he would just break down in the middle of a line laughing’

Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra recently stared in an ad for director Ayappa KM, who has been behind the camera for former India cricket team captain Rahul Dravid’s ‘Indranagar ka Gunda’ bit.

Ayappa said, “We were very worried because Neeraj Chopra seemed to be a little shy. But we met him and he was game about it” regarding the shoot of the commercial for credit card aggregator ‘Cred.’ In the ad the javelin star can be seen playing multiple roles, like of a journalist, a cashier, a marketing executive, a filmmaker and an aspiring javelin thrower with equal elan.

The 23-year-old athlete shared the ad on his Twitter page with the caption, “360 Degree Marketing!”

The hilarious ad has impressed many with not only its concept but also for Neeraj’s wonderful acting. Revealing facts from the sets, director Ayappa said that where the former Indian captain was shy and would bury his face in his hands after playing a maniac on the road, the Olympic gold medalist on the other hand was the opposite of Dravid. “Sometimes he would just break down in the middle of a line laughing. He just wanted to have fun, he was chilling and having a great time,” Ayappa added.

The director also praised Neeraj’s acting skills.

Also Read: Raj Kundra walks out of Mumbai Jail after getting bail in adult film racket case