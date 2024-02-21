WATCH: Mandira Bedi’s recent workout video sets internet on fire, netizens heap praises

Indian actress Mandira Bedi has recently made it to headlines with her jaw dropping and power-packed workout video. The actress, 51, took it to her official handle on Instagram to share a reel of herself, hanging upside down with the support of a window frame. The video has left the social media users utterly impressed.

In the workout video, Mandira Bedi seen standing on her two feet holding a window bar. A couple of seconds into the video and we see her hanging upside down, holding the window frame for support. She stays in the same position for a couple of seconds, without an ounce of stress-line seen on her face, before coming back on two feet.

Mandira shared the video on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Turn the frown upside down.” The jaw dropping workout video of Bedi drew in a lot of comments on the post. RJ Adaa of KadaK FM wrote: “One FIREBALL of a woman! Wow! Super inspiring, always. More power to you.” Meanwhile, some of the other comments on the video included, “I just love your fitness you’re goalssss,” “You’re like a superwoman! Also that window bar is like a superbar!” and “Wow wow wow,” among others.

Take a look at the video here:

Notably, Mandira Bedi is an Indian actress, television presenter, and also a fashion designer by profession. She rose to fame after she played the titular role in the 1994 serial “Shanti.” She has also been a part of long running TV serial “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” After which, Bedi went on to host shows like “Indian Idol” and ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007. Further, she has also been a part of several Bollywood films like “DDLJ”, “Shaadi Ke Ladoo”, “Naam Gum Jaayega”, and “Saaho” among others.