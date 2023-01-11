Watch: Jenna Ortega’s looks stunning in Brown Gucci Gown at Golden Globes Awards

The Golden Globes Awards 2022 took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Celebrities strutted down the red carpet in incredibly stunning ensembles, making the occasion a high-glam affair. Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Billy Porter, Lily James, Liza Koshy, and many other Hollywood and Indian celebrities made their appearances at the soiree. However, Jenna Ortega stunning visual at Golden Globes Award made impression in everyone’s mind with her Gucci copper gown.

As a first-time nominee, the Netflix star wore an ethereal goddess-like brown Gucci gown. The drapey look included floor-skimming sleeves and a train but also left her abs on display, which made the look feel youthful. Ortega’s gown also features long, dramatic sleeves, a subtle nod to the witchy vibes of Wednesday.

Jenna paired her outfit with Tiffany & Co. jewels. The layered silver necklaces were in line with Gen-Z styling and matched the silver clasp on her Gucci dress perfectly, and silver diamond rings peeked out from under her dramatic sleeves. For the rest of her look, she emphasised her big brown eyes with long fake eyelashes on her top and bottom lash lines and white eyeliner rimming the inside of her eyes.

Take a look:

Jenna Ortega arrive to the 80th Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/ufWZzvufT6 — @21metgala (@21metgala) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega walked onto the stage in her Cooper Gucci gown to announce the winner for the ‘Best Original Song’ category, which is “Naatu Naatu” of RRR by the director SS Rajamouli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

Also read: Golden Globes 2023: ‘RRR’ movie song ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song in Motion Picture category