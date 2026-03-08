Watch: Fan asks why she wasn’t invited to wedding, Vijay Deverakonda’s reply wins hearts

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda and a young fan have been caught in a sweet act, which has gone viral on the internet after the young fan had posed a question to understand why she was not invited to attend his wedding with actress Rashmika Mandanna.

In one of the videos that the fan posted on social media, she asked the actor, jokingly, why he did not invite his supporters to the wedding. Her innocent message soon spread across the internet and became viral amongst fans.

Vijay Deverakonda, in turn, commented on the video warmly and said that he would love to make it up to her. The actor invited the child to have lunch with him and requested her to share with him what her favourite foods and sweets were in order to prepare them for her.

The social media presented a range of positive criticism to the actor, as they valued the manner in which he handled the young fan in a friendly and loving manner.

Meanwhile, Vijay and Rashmika are married and held a private wedding a few days ago in the presence of close friends and family members. Though the ceremony was a small gathering, the couple celebrated the day by giving sweets to the fans and holding charitable food events inside temples.

The interaction between the young fan and Vijay Deverakonda has since been a trending moment on the internet, with most people appreciating the actor for his considerate move.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by urs lucky thalli 😍 (@urs_luckythalli)