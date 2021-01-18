Watch Disha Patani Dancing To Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff’s New Song ‘Casanova’

By WCE 6
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani
Photo: Bollywood Hungama

Malang Actor Disha Patani shared a video of herself dancing to the tunes of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s New Song Casanova.

In the video, Disha was seen swaying to the beats of the song in a black bikini. The actress was lip-syncing the lyrics of the song while dancing.

She accessorized her look with a sleek necklace and a bracelet.

Here is the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disha Patani (@1.dishapatanii)

Casanova is Tiger’s second single. he made his debut as a singer with the ‘Unbelievable’ song. The Casanova song is about a ladies’ man who changes his philandering ways after falling in love with a woman.

Tiger inaugurated his new YouTube channel with Casanova being its first content.

Disha Patani is going to appear in Mohit Suri’s next film, “Ek Villain 2”. She will also be seen in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

You might also like
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ To Be Released In Theaters on October 1

Entertainment

Telugu Superstar Vijay Deverakonda To Appear Alongside Ananya Panday In…

Entertainment

Tandav Controversy: I&B Ministry Sends Notice To Amazon Prime

Entertainment

Legendary Classical Musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Dies At 89

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.