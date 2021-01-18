Malang Actor Disha Patani shared a video of herself dancing to the tunes of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s New Song Casanova.

In the video, Disha was seen swaying to the beats of the song in a black bikini. The actress was lip-syncing the lyrics of the song while dancing.

She accessorized her look with a sleek necklace and a bracelet.

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Patani (@1.dishapatanii)

Casanova is Tiger’s second single. he made his debut as a singer with the ‘Unbelievable’ song. The Casanova song is about a ladies’ man who changes his philandering ways after falling in love with a woman.

Tiger inaugurated his new YouTube channel with Casanova being its first content.

Disha Patani is going to appear in Mohit Suri’s next film, “Ek Villain 2”. She will also be seen in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.