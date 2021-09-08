Watch: BTS Jin’s Epiphany heals boy with autism, video viral

South Korean boy band BTS has become a global sensation in the last few years. The band as a whole has given many amazing music to the world, many of which is related to mental health issues. The members individually also make great music and has come up with several hits marking their success.

The band comprises of seven members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

One of the members, Jin in particular brought to the world a solo track of his, ‘Abyss’, which was included in the 2020 album ‘Life Goes On’. After the release of that song the eldest member of the group was named one of the Asian artists to help destigmatize mental health problems through his art.

However, in the light of Abyss his 2018 song ‘Epiphany’ too came to light as his fans started recognizing the purity in his art. BTS fans, who are popularly known as ARMY, later on circulated the song on all social media platforms, which helped the song regain its popularity.

Recently, a Mexican national TV showcased a touching report of a boy named Arturito who was diagnosed with autism, epilepsy, and other illness. In the report, the kid’s mother mentioned how Arturito was so scared of music earlier and due to his terrible autistic spectrum crises, he would often cover his ears, bite others, or hurt himself on listening to loud noises. Miraculously, one day, their life changed when the child came across BTS Jin’s Epiphany.

Arturito’s mother said that she once heard him hum an unknown song, to her curiosity she later found out that it was a song by a k-pop band named BTS.

Transmitieron en televisión nacional 🇲🇽 (@Azteca Laguna) un reportaje sobre la historia de Arturito, un niño con autismo a quien la música de BTS y especialmente Epiphany de Jin le cambiaron la vida.

In the video, the boy can be seen cheerfully singing broken verses of the song as it plays on the Television. This heart melting moment has left the netizens in awe, many called it a ‘Healing song’ and shared their views on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Several BTS Armies shared the news on Twitter. One wrote. “Healing Song Epiphany has always touched our hearts from the very 1st “Im the one I should love” we heard. It’s beautiful to know that stories about it’s impact & how it opens up a topic, that’s sensitive into this generation. We need more singers like #BTSJIN that can move us.

Healing Song Epiphany has always touched our hearts from the very 1st "Im the one I should love" we heard. It's beautiful to know that stories about it's impact & how it opens up a topic, that's sensitive into this generation. We need more singers like #BTSJIN that can move us.

"Everything is calming down by playing Epiphany," his mother said. Arturito is a 3y/o boy diagnosed w/Autism.There was a time when he's hitting his head and biting his lips but the moment he heard Epiphany, he'll stop hurting himself.