Watch: Bollywood actress Arjumman Mughal praises Odia Film Producer In a video the beautiful actress said that she will be waiting for the answers from Odisha. In her language, "Mujhe Aapke Jawab Kaa Intejaar Rahega'

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood’s beautiful actress Arjumman Mughal has praised Odia producer Amulya Das for putting tough effort to make the film ‘O Pushpa I Hate Tears’ that is scheduled to release on February 26.

In a video Arjumman, the beautiful actress from Kashmir is seen requesting people of Odisha to watch her upcoming film at the theatre on Feb 26. The gorgeous actress also adds that the film has been produced by Amulya Das from Odisha who has made the film heartily and with putting much effort. In her language, “Iss film ko unhone (She means Amulya Das) bahat mehenat aur musakkat se banaya hei”.

‘Pushpa I Hate Tears’ casts Krishna Abhishek and Arjumman Mughal as the lead pair while Karthik Jayram, Adya Thakur, Anang Desai, Akhilendra Mishra and others share the screen space with the pair. Directed by Dinkar Kapoor, producer of the film is Amulya Das who hails from Baripada of Odisha.