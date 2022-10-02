Watch: Bella Hadid gets spray-on dress live on runway, ‘iconic’ says Internet

Image credit- Instagram/VogueMagazine

Supermodel Bella Hadid’s dress was literally freshly made on the runway at the Paris Fashion Week as she had a spray-on dress when walking the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023.

Hitting the runway, the catwalk beauty initially went topless as she wore nothing but a pair of nude thongs and slip-on high-heels. She covered her breasts with one of her hands, while her hair was styled in a slick updo.

Bella then had a futuristic Coperni slip dress spray-painted onto her body live for the grand finale of the French label’s fashion show.

The sister of Gigi Hadid stood still as a team of specialists, led by Dr Manel Torres, managing director of Fabrican Ltd and inventor of the spray-on fabric, created the minimalist dress.

The dress perfectly hugged Bella’s curves as she sashayed her way on the catwalk.

As soon as Bella’s iconic fashion moment went viral on the Internet, her fans couldn’t contain themselves and took to the microblogging site to express their views on it. Reacting to the clip, one of the social media users wrote, “this Bella Hadid transformation will go down in fashion history” and another comment read, “Bella Hadid gives me James Bond vibes.”

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Co-founded by Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year, the brand is known for pushing boundaries of fashion technology.

“It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Arnaud said in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” Sebastien added.

“We wanted to dedicate this moment to Dr Torres, because we respect what he does so much,” Arnaud further explained.

“We felt that it was absolutely necessary that he led the performance, to us, that makes the experience even more magical.”

