Watch: Actor Anupam Kher wishes Happy International Women’s Day

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on International Women’s Day gives beautiful message and says “I truly believe that whoever has the power to give birth to another life is the greatest, and that is a woman.

Anupam kher, in an interview to ANI says, “On International Women’s Day, my heartfelt salute to all the women of the world.”

“I truly believe that whoever has the power to give birth to another life is the greatest, and that is a woman.”

At last he adds, “Best wishes to you today and for 365 days. You are great. All women are great… Happy Women’s Day.”

Watch the video here:

