Watch! Aaradhya Bachchan’s reaction to Ranveer Singh kissing Aishwarya Rai’s hand

A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a chat with Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh at the Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) final has taken over the Internet for all the right reasons. Ranveer had joined Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the PKL final in India before he jetted off to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup final. The kabaddi championship was held in Mumbai.

A clip featuring Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Ranveer indulging in a banter is doing the rounds. The video shows Ranveer and Aishwarya in a conversation. Dressed in a black floral jacket and hat, Ranveer’s back can be seen towards the camera. The ‘Devdas’ actress is seen in a Pink Panthers’ white jersey. She cutely pinches his nose while talking to him. In return, Ranveer Singh kisses Aishwarya Rai’s hands.

The playful moment had the cutest expression on Aish’s daughter, Aaradhya’s face. The short clip where Ranveer Singh kisses Aishwarya Rai’s hands was shared on Twitter on December 18. Take a look at the video here:

Aishwarya pinching Ranveer’s cheek and Ranveer kissing on Aishwarya’s hand. 🥺🥺💕💕. They made my day. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/U27YtDrLs0 — Mohabbatein (@sidharth0800) December 18, 2022



Amitabh Bachchan’s grand-daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda was also spotted in the video. On Sunday, while Ranveer was in Qatar for Argentina vs France, his actress wife Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy.

(With inputs from IANS)