Watch, Aamir Khan joins daughter Ira Khan for dinner date

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was spotted with daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai on Thursday outside a restaurant in Khar. The actor took some time off of his shoot to share some quality time with daughter.

The photos were taken by Paparazzi and uploaded on all social media platforms. In the photos Aamir can be seen wearing a black shirt and grey plaid pants while Ira wore a cream-coloured top paired with beige pants. Both of them twined in blue masks.

As the star prepared to leave, Ira dropped him to his car. Aamir almost got inside the car but suddenly remembered to hug his daughter goodbye.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta, they got divorced in 2002. The ‘Dangal’ actor then married Indian film producer-director Kiran Rao, they announced their separation in July. However, they were recently spotted in a mutual friend’s wedding together, as they have decided to stay good friends.

On work front, Aamir is currently shooting for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Ladakh. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with South actor Naga Chaitanya.