“Want to come back as villain in Mardaani 4”: Vishal Jethwa hopes to reunite with Rani Mukerji

Advertisement

Mumbai: Rani Mukerji’s powerful screen presence continues to leave a lasting impression, not just on audiences but also on her co-stars. Praising her commanding performance in ‘Mardaani 3’, actor Vishal Jethwa opened up about his admiration for the actress and shared his desire to return to the franchise as a villain in a future instalment.

He recently reunited with his Rani during a special screening of ‘Mardaani 3’. Vishal, who played a pivotal role in ‘Mardaani 2’, has often expressed his deep respect and admiration for Rani.

Talking about his collaboration, he said, “‘Mardaani’ will always be very special to me, and so will Rani ma’am. Working with her has been one of the most important learning experiences of my life. She leads by example with honesty, strength, and so much grace. Reuniting with her at the screening brought back so many memories, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have been a part of this journey.”

Advertisement

He added, “‘Mardaani’ is Rani Mukerji ma’am, and Rani Mukerji ma’am is Mardaani. No one can perform Shivani Shivaji Roy better then Rani ma’am. Saw Mardaani 3 and she again proved that she is Rani Mukerji for a reason i want to come back as villain in Mardaani 4”.

The special screening was attended by several prominent personalities from the film industry, including veteran actor Rekha, Huma Qureshi, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, and Keerthy Suresh, who gathered to celebrate the next chapter of the Mardaani franchise.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, ‘Mardaani 3’ marks the return of Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy.