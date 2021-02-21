MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi has been slapped a fine of Rs 500 for flouting norms by riding his newly acquired motorcycle without wearing a helmet and a face-mask.

The incident came to light after he posted a Valentine Day video of the bike-ride with his wife Priyanka Alva-Oberoi on the pillion seat, both seen without the necessary protective gears.

The February 14 short video-post gushed: “What a start of this lovely Valentine’s Day, with Main, Meri Patni or Woh! A refreshing joyride indeed!”, as the couple zoomed away on their electric-blue Harley Davidson bike.

Taking note social activist Binu Varghese Tweeted the video and said: “Actor Vivek Oberoi flouts traffic safety rules as well as health safety rules by riding a bike without a helmet and not wearing a (face) mask. This sends a wrong message to the youth hence he should be fined for the same”. He also tagged along with the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Mumbai Police, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and others which led to the e-challan being issued by Asst. Police Inspector Nandkishor Jadhav of Mumbai Traffic Police Santacruz Division late on Friday.

The Krrish 3 starred actor on Saturday posted his reaction to the fine imposed on him by Mumbai Police for riding a bike without a helmet and mask.

Acknowledging his mistake, Vivek tweeted to Mumbai police: “Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, wear a helmet & a mask.”