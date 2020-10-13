Vivah Actress Amrita Rao Expecting Her First Child With Husband RJ Anmol

Mumbai: Actress Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol are expecting their first child. A picture of Amrita sporting a baby bump has gone viral on social media platforms. The couple has not confirmed the news but the picture show it all.

From the picture it can be seen that Amrita is already few months into her pregnanancy and may be a mother soon.

Fans are very happy for the couple and shared the image and congratulated them.

Here is the image:

The couple was seen outside a doctor’s clinic where Amrita puts her baby bump on display.

As per media reports, Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after seven years of dating. Their wedding ceremony was a hush-hush affair.

Reportedly, a source close to the actress said that the actress is currently enjoying this phase and the couple likes to keep things low-key.

On the work front, Amrita last featured in 2019 film Thackeray, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She played the role of Meena Tai Thackeray in the biographical drama based on life of Bal Thackeray.

Meanwhile, RJ Anmol has made his debut on TV as a host on Colors TV’s live music show Jammin.